Second man arrested after Corby stabbing

A second man has been arrested by detectives who are investigating a stabbing in Corby.
Police were called to Rockingham Road at 3.10pm on Monday after a man in his 50s was attacked.
It’s believed he came out of the flats above the shops with a stab wound, walked across the road and into Kelvin Grove where a member of the public phoned 999.
Police said his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.
A 49-year-old man who was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday remains in police custody.
Today (Wednesday) police confirmed they have also arrested a second man – a 39-year-old from Corby – in connection with the incident. He also remains in police custody.
Parts of the street were cordoned off while forensics officers investigated as the police helicopter hovered above.
One local said the street was ‘covered in blood’ following the incident, which came less than 24 hours after the Knife Angel left Corby.