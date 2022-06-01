Second man arrested after Corby stabbing

A second man has been arrested by detectives who are investigating a stabbing in Corby.

Police were called to Rockingham Road at 3.10pm on Monday after a man in his 50s was attacked.

It’s believed he came out of the flats above the shops with a stab wound, walked across the road and into Kelvin Grove where a member of the public phoned 999.

Police at the scene

Police said his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

A 49-year-old man who was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday remains in police custody.

Today (Wednesday) police confirmed they have also arrested a second man – a 39-year-old from Corby – in connection with the incident. He also remains in police custody.

Parts of the street were cordoned off while forensics officers investigated as the police helicopter hovered above.

