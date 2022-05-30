Police dealing with suspected stabbing in Corby's Rockingham Road

Detectives are probing a suspected stabbing in Corby this evening (Monday, May 30).

Police and other emergency services were called to Kelvin Grove following a 999 call.

One man is believed to have come out of the Rockingham Road flats, walked across the road and into Kelvin Grove with a stab wound where a member of the public phoned an ambulance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forensics officers on the scene of the stabbing in Corby

His current condition is unknown.

Parts of the street remains cordoned off around Kelvin Grove area and is expected to do so for some time while police forensic teams investigate.

One local said the street was ‘covered in blood’ following the incident.

The police helicopter is still in the area.

Officers are still on the scene of the stabbing in Rockingham Road flats this evening

The incident comes less than 24-hours after the knife angel left Corby.

Officers are beginning their enquiries following a stabbing in Rockingham Road

The scene of the incident in Corby

Kelvin Grove, Corby, remains cordoned off