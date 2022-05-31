Corby stabbing victim's injuries 'not life-threatening' as arrest made

Detectives investigating the stabbing of a man in Corby yesterday (Monday) have made an arrest.

The 49-year-old suspect remains in custody after he arrested in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to Rockingham Road at 3.10pm after a man in his 50s was stabbed.

Police at the scene yesterday

It’s believed he came out of the flats above the shops, walked across the road and into Kelvin Grove where a member of the public phoned 999.

A police spokesman said that his injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

The spokesman said: “Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who may have any information or CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2200031003.”

Parts of the street were cordoned off while forensics officers investigated as the police helicopter hovered above.

Police at the scene yesterday

One local said the street was ‘covered in blood’ following the incident, which came less than 24 hours after the Knife Angel left Corby.