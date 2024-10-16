Raunds town centre burglary witness appeal after workshop break-in

By Alison Bagley

Multimedia reporter

Published 16th Oct 2024, 16:58 BST
A Raunds town centre home has been broken into and items stolen from a workshop.

Residents have been sent an alert from Northants Police about the burglary in Wellington Road.

It follows a spate of break-ins in the area leading to a fact-finding walkabout by MP for Corby and East Northants Lee Barron, Northants Police officers and Marianne Kimani deputy police, fire and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire.

Northants Police file pictureNorthants Police file picture
Northants Police file picture

Northants Police said: “We are appealing for information about a burglary at a home in Wellington Road, Raunds.

“The burglary happened between Thursday, October 10 and Monday, October 14.

“The offender or offenders broke into to a workshop and stole items including a lawnmower."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000613946.

