A Raunds town centre home has been broken into and items stolen from a workshop.

Residents have been sent an alert from Northants Police about the burglary in Wellington Road.

It follows a spate of break-ins in the area leading to a fact-finding walkabout by MP for Corby and East Northants Lee Barron, Northants Police officers and Marianne Kimani deputy police, fire and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire.

Northants Police said: “We are appealing for information about a burglary at a home in Wellington Road, Raunds.

“The burglary happened between Thursday, October 10 and Monday, October 14.

“The offender or offenders broke into to a workshop and stole items including a lawnmower."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000613946.