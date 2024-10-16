Raunds town centre burglary witness appeal after workshop break-in
Residents have been sent an alert from Northants Police about the burglary in Wellington Road.
It follows a spate of break-ins in the area leading to a fact-finding walkabout by MP for Corby and East Northants Lee Barron, Northants Police officers and Marianne Kimani deputy police, fire and crime commissioner for Northamptonshire.
Northants Police said: “We are appealing for information about a burglary at a home in Wellington Road, Raunds.
“The burglary happened between Thursday, October 10 and Monday, October 14.
“The offender or offenders broke into to a workshop and stole items including a lawnmower."
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000613946.