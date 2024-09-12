Residents and business owners in Raunds have called for action on the recent crimewave that has hit town centre shops, churches and charities.

Since the end of August, several premises have been targeted including a chip shop, a supermarket cash machine, two charity shops and two churches – and one home has been broken into.

On Tuesday, Northants Police appealed for witnesses to an attempted robbery after a man was punched in the town centre by two men on off-road bikes who then tried to steal his bag.

Residents at a local cafe have admitted to feeling worried and following the attack are concerned about possible escalation of violence.

Cafe patron Mary-Anne Burch said: “It’s really scared me. It’s made me think twice about coming out. Normally if I’m going out I would walk, but now I’ll get a lift or walk with someone else. I’ve got an alarm (in my house) I put on at night."

Kate Jennens is manager at the Mercy in Action charity shop that overlooks the town square where one of the break-ins took place.

Sales from the shop go to support people living in poverty but the break-in that was discovered on Friday, September 6 has left the charity needing to find the money to replace the damaged door.

She said: “They damaged the lock and when they couldn’t get in, they smashed the door window and crawled through. We think they were after cash, they took a Superdry jacket, a pair of Adidas trainers and a collection box of pennies. We are predominantly a children’s charity trying to fight poverty. It’s really frustrating, worrying and unsettling.”

So far CCTV cameras covering the town centre have not been able to provide clear pictures to help the investigation.

Another Raunds charity counting the cost of a burglary is The Kindness Shop in Brook Street. The charity supports homeless people and women escaping domestic violence.

Founder Susannah French says she is ‘pleading for help’ to stop the crimewave after burglars filled two ‘Trunkies’ with stock that was going to be sold to fund the charity.

She said: “I’m pleading for help. They damaged the front door and the locks – they have to be replaced – I have paid for them out of my own pocket. I didn’t claim on the insurance because that will affect the premium. I feel really upset by it. We are set up to help people.”

She has called for improvements to town security and policing.

She said: "Every shop is scared that it will be them next. I’d like the town council to improve their CCTV and a higher police presence. We want this sorting as soon as possible."

One of the first businesses to be burgled was The Blue Fish Bar chip shop which had £2,000 of takings and wages and a cash box stolen on August 17.

Owners father and son Yuksel and Omer Aydin say they will no longer be keeping cash on the premises, but a defiant Omer says he is not scared.

He said: “We are not scared, we are just wondering which one is going to be next. I think we have seen a man checking us out again. I had CCTV. The police came to see us once – maybe they are busy. They don’t seem interested in the CCTV.”

The situation has become so ‘worrying’ MP for Corby and East Northants Lee Barron (Lab) has arranged a visit to the town to meet residents alongside Northants Police’ Wellingborough North Inspector Miriam Kiernan.

A factfinding tour has been organised so members of the community affected by the recent rise in crime can voice their worries in person.

On Friday, September 6, an open letter from Raunds Town Council was sent to Mr Barron and Danielle Stone, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Northamptonshire, asking for help.

An exchange of open letters, between Mr Barron and the Raunds Council Town Clerk Steve Tucker has seen both sides seeking reassurance and action on the crimewave.

Mr Barron said: “I have heard from concerned residents in Raunds of a worrying spike in burglaries, which have particularly targeted places of worship and charity shops. These sickening break-ins have caused alarm and fear, and I have been in correspondence with local police who are aware of the situation and are working to reassure the community. “I am meeting with the local inspector later this week, and they have my full support in bringing safety to all residents and businesses at the heart of Raunds. I urge anyone with information to get in contact with the police."

Raunds Town Council expressed their ‘deepening concerns’ about the spate of burglaries targeting town centre businesses, saying residents were equally ‘distressed’, ‘feeling increasingly unsafe in some public spaces’ of the town.

Many residents have been popping into the town hall to express their concerns.

Mr Tucker said: “We don’t want fear to be whipped up. This is a nice place, a desirable place to live. We want to reassure people – to see a police presence – and that something is being done.

“What people are asking for is that they want to see some police in the area to support the victims.”

But he added: “All the while, the incidents seem to be happening. What’s it going to take? How serious does it have to get?”