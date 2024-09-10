Man punched, dragged and kicked by two males on off-road bikes during attempted robbery in Raunds

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Ashfield Avenue, Raunds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at the junction of Brook Street on Friday, September 6 between 6.20pm and 6.35pm.

A police spokesman said the victim was ‘punched, dragged and kicked’ by two males on off-road bikes wearing dark-coloured tracksuits who then tried to steal his bag.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000533375 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.