Man punched, dragged and kicked by two males on off-road bikes during attempted robbery in Raunds
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Ashfield Avenue, Raunds.
The incident happened at the junction of Brook Street on Friday, September 6 between 6.20pm and 6.35pm.
A police spokesman said the victim was ‘punched, dragged and kicked’ by two males on off-road bikes wearing dark-coloured tracksuits who then tried to steal his bag.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northants Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000533375 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.