Officers investigating a spate of burglaries in Raunds have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a break-in over the summer.

Raunds business owners and residents had demanded action after a crimewave hit the town centre including a burglary at The Kindness Shop in Brook Street – a charity supporting homeless people and women escaping domestic violence.

Concerns led to a site visit by MP for Corby and East Northants Lee Barron (Lab), Miriam Kiernan Neighbourhood Policing Inspector, and Northamptonshire Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Marianne Kimani, invited by Raunds Town Council.

After the visit Mr Barron acknowledged the feeling of ‘fear’ in the community and the decrease in footfall.

CCTV released by Northants Police / The Kindness Shop/ Northants Police/National World

He said: “This visit was not a PR stunt, but a chance to raise the awareness of these break-ins with the police. We were able to ask the police for more visibility and have agreed to come back and follow up on local resident’s security concerns, as well as to hold collaborative surgeries in Raunds with police.

"This reinforced the need to provide reassurances to the public, to ensure all information has been passed on to the police, and to make sure we are not intimidated by criminals.”

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Miriam Kiernan said: “Some recent burglary offences relate to repeat incidents at an abandoned property, but we acknowledge that other premises have been targeted and are working with the businesses affected, as well as our partners, both to find the people responsible as well as put prevention measures in place for the future. “I am aware that Mr Barron holds surgeries for his constituents on a regular basis and I would be more than happy to join future ones to update residents on the progress made in regards to these crimes in Raunds.

“We are also trying to organise a community meeting as well for anyone with concerns to attend and receive an update. “I would also encourage anyone in the local area who hasn’t yet reported a crime to us to do so and any local business owners with concerns are welcome to approach one of the officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team who continue to patrol the area as they will be happy to help.”

Northamptonshire Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Marianne Kimani visited Raunds to listen to residents’ concerns.

She said: “I heard some people say that they do not feel safe and I will now be working with colleagues and the local MP to see how we can respond to the immediate issues that people have clearly said matter very much to them.”

Steve Tucker, Town Clerk at Raunds Town Council, welcomed the visit.

He said: “The discussions reinforced the importance of a coordinated, multi-agency approach towards restoring confidence and protecting our residents and businesses. We must stand firm and not allow these despicable crimes to instil fear and make our community hesitant to go about their daily lives.”

The burglary at The Kindness Shop in Brook Street saw burglars fill two ‘Trunkies’ with stock that was going to be sold to fund the charity.

Founder Susannah French had pleaded for help to find the criminals responsible.

Now officers investigating the burglary have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

A police spokesman said: “At around 5am on Saturday, August 17, a burglary took place at The Kindness Shop in Brook Street, in which cash was stolen.

“Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant to their investigation and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000490888.”

North Northants Council members for Raunds, Stanwick and Hargrave, Cllr Helen Howell, Cllr Lee Wilkes and Cllr Richard Levell have also voiced their concerns.

Cllr Wikes said: “Councillors Howell, Levell and I are deeply saddened and in despair that we, the residents of Raunds, are having to deal with this dreadful spate of crimes.

"This has a profound impact on us all, residents and businesses alike. Whilst we acknowledge and support the town council's efforts to do what they can for residents, we recognise that they are limited in their powers.

"It is vital that rural Northamptonshire gets the same level of police protection and support as the main towns. Our residents are fearful and deserve better. Raunds has always been a very safe place to live and work and we need to regain that sense of security. This is no time for playing politics, this affects all our lives and needs urgent attention.”