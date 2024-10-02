A serial shoplifter has been banned from Northampton town centre and every Greggs in the county after admitting taking food and drink worth nearly £100 in seven raids in the space of eight days.

Tashaun Pink, aged 36, was sentenced to 48 weeks in prison by magistrates in Northampton but will also have to abide by a strict list of rules under the terms of a criminal behaviour order when he gets out. These include:

1. Having a proof of purchase for any new shop goods. 2. Have proof of consent of the owner of any property claimed to have been found. 3. Not to remain on any premises in Northamptonshire after being asked to leave. 4. Not to enter any Spar or Greggs stores in Northamptonshire. 5. Not to enter an area of the town centre including Abington Street, Gold Street, bus station and the Market Square..

The criminal behaviour order will remain in force for three years.

According to court docments, Pink, of South Oval, Kings Heath, pleaded guilty to taking goods including a cheese toastie and a baguette, crisps, Coca-Cola and Red Bull — totalling £98.60 — between September 10 and September 17, 2024.

He also pleaded guilty to common assault and assault by beating of a police constable, and resisting police. Magistrates told Pink they were imposing a custodial sentence because "a single crewed female officer attended when you were reported for stealing goods, she must have been petrifed when a man of your stature challenged her." He was also ordered to pay a total of £200.99 in compensation.

In July, Pink was given a community order after he admitted 28 counts of thefts from shops in Northampton during May and June, including stealing a £250 coat from a town centre store and goods worth £227.11 from Spar.

Northamptonshire Police says it is committed to combating shoplifting. A spokesman added: “We are committed to delivering against the national Retail Crime Action Plan and we will continue to work alongside our retail business partners to reduce retail theft and offences against retail staff, while bringing more offenders to justice.”