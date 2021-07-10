Murder suspect bailed as investigation into Wellingborough man's death continues

Kamil Leszczynski

A man arrested on suspicion of murdering Wellingborough's Kamil Leszczynski has been bailed, police have confirmed tonight (Saturday).

The suspect, who is from Northamptonshire and in his 40s, was taken into custody on Wednesday night in connection with the incident which took place just over the border in north Bedfordshire.

The body of Kamil, who lived in Knox Road, was found at about 4.30pm on July 1 close to a farm track in fields off Turvey Road, between the villages of Carlton and Turvey.

Kamil Leszczynski lived in Wellingborough.

The 33-year-old had lived in Wellingborough for ten years and searches were being carried out in the town on Thursday.

A roadblock was also carried out in Turvey Road that day, near where Kamil had been found a week earlier.

This evening a Bedfordshire Police spokesman said the man arrested on suspicion of murder had been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who knew Kamil or saw him in the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it via Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre, quoting Operation Helianthus.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by visiting Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Detective Superintendent Ian Simmons previously said: “No piece of information is too small.

"Our murder investigation is going through a painstaking process to establish what happened to Kamil and if you can help in any way, please get in touch.”

A family tribute to Kamil released earlier this week said: “Kamil was a wonderful person and a wonderful brother.

“He was a cheerful and affectionate man.

"He loved his sister, and was always caring and supportive of her.