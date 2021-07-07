'Cheerful and affectionate' Wellingborough man named as murder victim

Kamil Leszczynski

Tributes have been paid to a Wellingborough man after the discovery of his body sparked a murder investigation.

Kamil Leszczynski, of Knox Road, was found dead at about 4.30pm on Thursday (July 1) close to a farm track in fields off Turvey Road, between the villages of Carlton and Turvey, just over the border in north Bedfordshire.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have launched an investigation, and they are treating the 33-year-old's death as murder.

In a statement released today (Wednesday) Mr Leszczynski’s family said: “Kamil was a wonderful person and a wonderful brother.

“He was a cheerful and affectionate man.

"He loved his sister, and was always caring and supportive of her.

“He will be missed by all of his family and friends.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Hall, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish his movements leading up to 1 July, and we are extremely keen to speak to anyone who knew Kamil, or saw in him in the days before.

“No matter how short your sighting or conversation was, I would encourage you to please get in touch.”

Police had previously asked anyone who may have been driving along Carlton Road into Turvey Road, or used a layby or garage in the surrounding area on Wednesday or Thursday (June 30 or July 1) to share their dash-cam footage

Anyone with information can call 101 or report it online, quoting Operation Helianthus.