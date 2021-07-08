Northamptonshire man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of Kamil Leszczynski

Kamil Leszczynski lived in Wellingborough

Detectives investigating the death of a Wellingborough man say they have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

The body of Kamil Leszczynski, 33, of Knox Road, was discovered on Thursday (1 July) at approximately 4.30pm close to a farm track in fields off Turvey Road, between the villages of Carlton and Turvey over the Bedfordshire border.

Kamil had lived in Wellingborough for ten years and today searches were being carried out in the town.

Police have set up a roadblock in the area

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who knew him or saw him in the days leading up to his death.

Last night (Wednesday) officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (MCU) arrested a man in his 40s from Northamptonshire in connection to the incident.

He remains in police custody for questioning.

MCU detectives have been carrying out a roadblock today (Thursday) on Turvey Road near where Mr Leszczynski was found a week ago.

Detective Superintendent Ian Simmons, from MCU, leading the investigation, said: “Our activity today is trying to trace anyone who may have driven through this area last week, seen anything or captured any footage.

“While we have made an arrest in the case, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information, whether you know Kamil, have knowledge of his whereabouts or movements last week, or if you have any knowledge of the area where his body was found, to get in touch.

“No piece of information is too small. Our murder investigation is going through a painstaking process to establish what happened to Kamil and if you can help in any way, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it via Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre, quoting Operation Helianthus.