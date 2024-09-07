Man walked into Kettering doctors' surgery with knife because he was 'desperate' for help with his mental health
Lee Connolly, of Grange Road, Kettering, went to the medical centre on May 17 this year seeking help from the crisis team.
Northampton Crown Court heard that he had been told that if the police became involved they could fast-track his treatment
So he took an eight-inch hunting knife with him to the surgery.
When police arrived they asked the 24-year-old to put the knife on the table and place his hands behind his back and he complied.
Prosecuting, Damian Warburton said: “He gave a prepared statement to the police. He said it was a cry for help as he had not had assistance with his mental health.
"He said he’d been informed that police resources can fast-track mental health resources.
"He told them he was about to have a son and that he wanted to be the best version of himself for his son.”
Mitigating, Paul Vickers said: “This was a cry for help. He’s been going from pillar to post.
"It’s clearly a situation where he’s vulnerable.”
Mr Vickers said Connolly had a ‘significant’ cannabis habit that he was trying to get under control.”
He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a bladed article.
Recorder Louise Cox said: “You’ve been a user for many years and you have a difficult background.”
He was given a community order to include 35 rehabilitation requirement days and a 12-month drug rehabilitation order. He will also have to pay costs and fees of £199.