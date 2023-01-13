A man has appeared before magistrates over a crash on the A14 near Kettering which killed a much-loved 19-year-old.

Christopher Hicks, 43, is accused of causing the death of Jacob Crawshaw by dangerous driving after an incident on October 17, 2021.

Jacob was a passenger in a silver Volkswagen Crafter van which collided with a Volvo articulated lorry between junctions 11 and 10 westbound at about 4.50am.

Crash victim Jacob Crawshaw was 19

This week at a brief hearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court Hicks, of Andrew Road in Eynesbury, St Neots, was granted unconditional bail.

He will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on February 22.

After Jacob’s death his devastated family, who live in St Neots, paid tribute to their ‘precious son and special friend’.

The tribute read: “He lived his life to the fullest and touched the hearts of so many people.

