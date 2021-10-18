Van passenger, 19, killed in 5am collision with lorry on A14 near Kettering
Crash investigators appeal for witnesses following smash which closed road for eight hours
Police have confirmed a 19-year-old passenger died in a crash involving a van and a lorry on the A14 near Kettering in the early hours of Sunday (October 17).
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Unit revealed the male teenager was travelling in the front of a Volkswagen Crafter van when it was in collision with a white Volvo articulated lorry.
Fire crews from Northampton, Kettering and Rothwell used cutting gear to free the trapped van driver who was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses, particularly any drivers with dashcam footage from the stretch between junction 11 at Cranford and junction 10 for Burton Latimer at around 4.50am yesterday.
Traffic officers closed a 12-mile stretch of the road westbound between Thrapston and Kettering for around eight hours with traffic diverted via the A45 and A6 until after 1pm.
Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number 82 of 17/10/21.