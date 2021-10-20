Family tribute to ‘precious son’ killed in A14 collision near Kettering

Jacob Crawshaw was 19

The family of a young man who died following a collision on the A14 have paid tribute to him as a precious son and special friend.

Jacob Crawshaw, aged 19, died on Sunday, October 17, after the silver Volkswagen Crafter van he was a passenger in was involved in a collision with a Volvo articulated lorry between junctions 11 and 10 westbound.

His devastated family, who live in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, have released the following tribute to Jacob:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve lost a precious son, older brother, eldest grandson, nephew and very special friend to many.

“Jacob’s world revolved around his family and friends, his love of sports, in particular football, including refereeing, rugby, basketball, handball, a little bit of cricket, gym, and more recently golf and work.

“His friendship group included friends from school, football and rugby teams, church and latterly, work. He was known for his love of the Golden Arches both for work and eating, his Adidas Gazelles, a pint of cider and working hard and playing hard, as well as more recently his new job which he loved with a passion. He didn’t stop talking about it and proudly showed photos to his family.

“Jacob was also a keen musician, he loved listened to and playing music, playing the guitar and drums, but still needed to work on his singing and dance moves! Lockdown confirmed his passion for playing the PS5 and his last days were spent at football watching his beloved Luton Town FC at Millwall with his friends.

“He lived his life to the fullest and touched the hearts of so many people. He’ll be missed more than words can possibly convey. We’re all very proud of him.

“We would like to thank everyone for their messages of condolences, we have seen them all but as you can imagine it’s very difficult to send individual replies. We thank you and want you to know that we appreciate it.”