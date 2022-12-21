A man charged with triple murder after the death of his wife and children has appeared before a crown court judge for the first time.

Saju Chelavalel is accused of killing Anju Asok, 35, Jeeva Saju, six, and Janvi Saju, four, at their flat in Petherton Court in Kettering.

Police were called to the property at about 11.15am on December 15 and found Kettering General Hospital nurse Ms Asok and her children with serious injuries.

Police at the scene on Thursday. Credit: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

Ms Asok, who moved to the UK from Kerala in India in 2021, died at the scene while Jeeva and his sister Janvi, who both joined Kettering Park Infant Academy earlier this year, died at hospital.

Forensic post-mortem examinations found that all three died as a result of asphyxiation.

Today (Wednesday) Chelavalel, wearing a grey jumper and glasses, appeared at Northampton Crown Court over videolink from HMP Peterborough, where he has been since he was remanded in custody by magistrates on Monday.

He spoke through a Hindi interpreter only to confirm his identity during a preliminary hearing.

KGH nurse Anju Asok with her two children

Prosecutor Rebecca Fairbairn gave details of a likely timetable for the case, including a possible trial date next year.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC told the 52-year-old he would be remanded in custody until his next hearing in February.

Flowers and cuddly toys were left at the scene in Petherton Court where a cordon has now been lifted.

A fundraising page set up to help Ms Asok’s family in India has raised more than £30,000.

Northampton Crown Court

