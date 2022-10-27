A Kettering woman who was left covered in bruises by her violent ex says his suspended jail sentence is no deterrent against domestic abuse.

Cali Dunkley was assaulted twice in three months by then-partner Ashley Gleeson, who kicked, pushed and slapped her and left her needing hospital treatment.

The alcoholic, who also had a drug problem, was given a chance to prove himself and stay out of prison earlier this year.

Ashley Gleeson and bruises on Cali's body.

And on Tuesday (October 25), after hearing that he had gone cold turkey and had a mental disorder at the time of the assaults, a judge spared him from jail.

But Cali, 32, said: "It's no deterrent for the people who commit these offences and it reinforces why women often don't report it.

"Women don't feel like it's taken seriously and it's a lot of stress to then just see them get away with it."

A previous hearing at Northampton Crown Court heard the pair met in April 2019 after messaging each other on Facebook and by July they had moved in together. They were happy before the relationship began to turn sour and they argued when Cali found out Gleeson, 34, had been drinking. She went to his flat in April 2020 to explain why she couldn’t be with him and videoed him so he could see how he treated her once he had sobered up.

Cali Dunkley

Gleeson, formerly of Melton Street, then grabbed her by the ankles, pulled her off the sofa, called her a vile insult and kicked her in the groin and ribs, leaving visible bruises. Cali managed to get away but didn't initially report the assault because she was concerned about social services becoming involved.

Weeks later Gleeson told her he had been getting help and they got back together but, in June, mum-of-four Cali was on the receiving end of more violence. Gleeson pushed her, causing her to fall and hit her head on pipes. He then slapped her cheek and she went to A&E, where Cali told police about the violence. When Gleeson was first interviewed he said he had never hit her – and claimed some of the marks on her body were from a dog jumping up. In January this year he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Cali had to wait nine months for her attacker to be sentenced. In March the hearing was put back so a report could be prepared by a doctor after Gleeson said he was suffering from a mental health breakdown at the time of the incidents. Then, in May, Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC gave him a chance to prove himself and deferred his sentence for four months, with an expectation that there would be positive psychiatric engagement and no evidence of drug use in the meantime. And in September, the case faced another delay because of industrial action by barristers.

This week barrister Samuel Skinner, representing Gleeson, said he had taken the chance that was given to him in May.

Bruises on Cali's body.

Mr Skinner said Gleeson was now clean of unlawful substances, was taking part in talking therapy every fortnight with a counsellor, had undergone treatment with Substance to Solution and was suffering from a mental disorder when the offences occurred.

He said that there had been no domestic incidents since and that Gleeson was hoping to start work again soon after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Mr Skinner said: "He has behaved badly but it's looking like the chance your honour has given him may well change his life."

And after hearing the mitigation Judge Lucking KC said she was satisfied that there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

She told Gleeson: "The reports that I have received indicate that you indeed kept to the terms of your deferment and importantly you have produced the evidence that you did work to address your problems even before you appeared in this court."

His 17-month prison sentence was suspended for two years and he was ordered to take part in an accredited building better relationships programme as well as other rehabilitation activities. A five-year restraining order was also made.

But Cali said she feels the punishment does not fit the crime.

She said: "I am angry but I half expected it at the same time. It's not much of a punishment.

"He could have done all the things that he has done and the courses in prison."

After a lengthy wait she now has some closure – but she said the incidents and following court proceedings still take the fun out of ordinary things.

She said: "I always worry that I'm going to bump into him and I cannot let myself relax.

"Even little noises wake me up."

And she reiterated her message to victims who are scared to leave an abusive relationship.

She previously said: "Just get out. The fear they try to put in you over leaving them is false.

"Put a support system in place and keep yourself safe. The real thing to fear is staying with them and how tragically it can end."

- If you're a victim of domestic abuse call police on 101 or call 999 if it's an emergency.

You can also call the national 24-hour domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247 or the following services:

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service: Phone 0300 012 0154

Voice Northamptonshire: Phone 0300 303 1965