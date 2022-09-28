Kettering domestic abuse survivor frustrated as wait for justice goes on

A Kettering woman who has waited eight months for her thug ex to be sentenced says it feels ‘so unfair’ after the case was delayed yet again.

Cali Dunkley bravely spoke out about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Ashley Gleeson earlier this year after he admitted attacking her twice.

She saw his sentencing adjourned for a doctor’s report in March after a court heard he was suffering from a mental health breakdown, before he was given four months to prove himself in May.

Cali Dunkley

On Monday (September 26) 34-year-old Gleeson was finally due to find out his fate at Northampton Crown Court – but the case was put back once more because his barrister is taking part in nationwide industrial action.

Cali, 32, said: "I can't get over it until he is sentenced. I'm just waiting for it to be all over but it keeps dragging on.

"It's really frustrating. He pleaded guilty in January. It just feels so unfair that I'm still waiting for him to be sentenced."

Barristers have been operating a ‘no-returns’ policy since April – which means they do not cover other barristers’ cases when their colleagues are tied up – and have been taking part in strike action since June. Their action is over paltry legal aid rates on offer that have left many lawyers walking away from the criminal bar for good.

Ashley Gleeson and some of the bruises on Cali's body.

Jo Sidhu QC, chairman of the Criminal Bar Association, says barristers had suffered an average decrease in real earnings of 28 per cent since 2006. He also said that those in the first three years of practice earn less than the minimum wage, a median of only £12,000.

Talks between the Criminal Bar Association and the Ministry of Justice began on September 21 and are said to be ‘constructive’ so far.

Gleeson’s hearing is next listed for October 24 in the hope that strike action is over by then, although it may be brought forward if the dispute is resolved sooner. Mum-of-four Cali urged the Government to ‘sort it out’ to stop victims from facing delays for justice.

She added: "It might only be four weeks but that's another four weeks that I will spend worrying about bumping into him.

"I keep putting it to the back of my mind but it's always there."

On Monday the court heard that there was ‘no question’ that Gleeson, of Melton Street in Kettering, would receive a prison sentence but that it was a matter of whether the jail term was immediate or suspended.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC said she was not allowed to impose such a sentence there and then because Gleeson was unrepresented and has no previous convictions.

She said: "It's simply not lawful for me to impose a custodial sentence, whether immediate or suspended."

Gleeson, who appeared in court on crutches, said he would rather ‘get it done’ so he knew what was happening.

A previous hearing at Northampton Crown Court heard Cali and Gleeson met in April 2019 after messaging each other on Facebook and by July they moved in together.

They were happy before the relationship began to turn sour and Cali said they had their first argument when she found out Gleeson, an alcoholic, had been drinking.

She went to his flat on April 12, 2020, to explain why she couldn’t be with him and videoed him so he could see how he treated her once he had sobered up.

But Gleeson turned violent. He grabbed her by the ankles, pulled her off the sofa, called her a vile insult and kicked her in the groin and ribs, leaving visible bruises.

Cali managed to get away but she didn't initially report the assault. A court heard she was concerned about social services becoming involved and she said she feared it would have an impact on the man she had once loved.

Weeks later Gleeson told her he had been getting help. They got back together but he started drinking again and on June 20 Cali was on the receiving end of more violence.

Gleeson pushed her, causing her to fall and hit her head on pipes. He then slapped her cheek and she went to A&E, where Cali told police about the violence.

When Gleeson was first interviewed he said he had never hit her – and claimed some of the marks on her body were from a dog jumping up. He later pleaded guilty to assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

- If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or someone you know is, Northamptonshire Police and support organisations are there to help. Call 101 to report an incident but always call 999 if it’s an emergency.

You can also contact Relate, whose counsellors are trained to understand domestic abuse and its impact on relationships, on 01604 634400.

The Sunflower Centre aims to identify those most at risk of harm and plans ways to help keep them safe. They can be contacted on 01604 888211.

Voice, who are on 0300 303 1965, is a free, confidential support service for victims and witnesses of crime.

The Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, which provides refuge services, can be contacted on 0300 012 0154.