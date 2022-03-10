Kettering domestic abuse survivor's torment at hands of thug boyfriend

"He was just evil. I can see that now."

The words of Kettering's Cali Dunkley, who has bravely spoken out about the violent abuse she suffered at the hands of her partner.

Ashley Gleeson, 33, is facing a prison sentence after admitting kicking her in the groin and ribs, pushing her and slapping her in the face.

Ashley Gleeson and bruises on Cali's body.

Mum-of-four Cali said Gleeson's behaviour left her questioning whether she was the one who was overreacting, and that she is now scared of having another man in her house.

Like most abusive relationships, it wasn't always like this.

The pair met in April 2019, a year after the death of Cali's long-term partner. Gleeson worked with her late uncle and they hit it off after messaging each other on Facebook.

Cali, 32, told the Northants Telegraph: "He was really lovely for months. His company was great.

Cali Dunkley.

"I was getting all the right signals."

By July he moved in with her and the pair were happy before the relationship began to turn sour. Cali said they had their first argument when she found out Gleeson, an alcoholic, had been drinking. She said he instantly blew up before sending her grovelling texts.

But Gleeson, of Melton Street in Kettering, carried on drinking and Cali said he told her he needed to drink to have the courage to talk to her.

In what was an on-off relationship, Cali went to Gleeson's flat on April 12, 2020, to explain why she couldn't be with him.

Bruises on Cali's body.

Outlining the prosecution's case at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday (March 8) at Northampton Crown Court, Nicola Patten said Cali videoed him when he was intoxicated so that, when he sobered up, he could see how he treated her when he had been drinking.

Gleeson then turned violent.

He lashed out and grabbed her by the ankles and pulled her off the sofa, calling her a vile insult. He kicked her in the groin and ribs 'with full force', leaving visible bruises.

A terrified Cali managed to get away but she didn't report the assault. Ms Patten said she was concerned about social services becoming involved. Cali said she also feared it would have an impact on the man she had once loved.

She said: "My intention was never to tell the police. I didn't want to get him in trouble.

"I believed him when he said he wanted to be a better man. I thought he needed help and I could be the one to help him."

Cali said that, weeks later, Gleeson told her he had been getting help and was doing well. They got back together, but he started drinking again.

Then, on June 20, Cali was on the receiving end of more violence.

Gleeson pushed her, causing her to fall and hit her head on pipes, leaving her with a lump. He then slapped her cheek before Cali hit out at him to try to get him away.

She went to A&E, where police became involved and Cali told them about the assaults she had suffered at his hands.

But when Gleeson was first interviewed by police in July 2020 he said he had never hit her - and claimed some of the marks on her body were from a pet.

Ms Patten said: "He said it must have been the dog that caused the bruises as it jumps up a lot."

He later pleaded guilty to assault by beating and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was due to be sentenced on Tuesday.

But after hearing mitigation that he had mental health issues and was suffering from a mental breakdown at the time, the case was put back for six weeks for a report from his doctor because there was no medical evidence before the court.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking QC granted Gleeson conditional bail until April 20 and made a restraining order, banning him from contacting Cali.

She warned him that it was likely he would be sent to prison.

She said: "The fact that I am granting you the opportunity to get a report from a doctor...does not mean that you are going to receive a non-custodial disposal on the next occasion.

"It's likely that you will receive an immediate custodial sentence."

The court heard the impact of Gleeson's abuse is still having an effect on Cali's life.

Ms Patten said her mental and physical health had been affected and that she suffers from sleep deprivation. She added that Cali felt isolated from friends and was concerned about bumping into her former partner in Kettering.

Cali said she's now facing another anxious wait for closure and that Gleeson's abuse is also affecting her when it comes to potential future relationships.

She said: "I let him in and I was vulnerable, but now I realise that I was unaware that I was vulnerable at the time.

"I am genuinely scared of having another man in the house.

"The thought of being with another bloke just freaks me out."

She's speaking out in the hope it will encourage other women who are suffering at the hands of their partners to come forward.

And she had a message to victims who are scared to leave an abusive relationship.

She said: "Just get out. The fear they try to put in you over leaving them is false.

"Put a support system in place and keep yourself safe. The real thing to fear is staying with them and how tragically it can end."

- If you're a victim of domestic abuse call police on 101 or call 999 if it's an emergency.

You can also call the national 24-hour domestic abuse helpline on 0808 2000 247 or click these links for guidance and advice.

Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service: Phone 0300 012 0154

Voice Northamptonshire: Phone 0300 303 1965