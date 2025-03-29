Corby teen in court for weapons fight on Beanfield estate

Chey Kenzi Alexander has been given a suspended sentence. Image: Northants Police / National WorldChey Kenzi Alexander has been given a suspended sentence. Image: Northants Police / National World
Chey Kenzi Alexander has been given a suspended sentence. Image: Northants Police / National World
A 19-year-old has been sentenced for his part in a fight between a gang of youngsters on the Beanfield Estate.

Chey-Kenzi Alexander, of Grantham Walk, was at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (March 27) to be sentenced for his involvement in the disorder that happened on February 26 this year.

Alexander was part of a group of young men who were seen in Farmstead Road fighting each other with weapons.

He was seen brandishing a hammer during the incident.

He appeared before Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane after admitting affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He was given an eight month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Alexander will be subject to an electronically-monitored curfew for two weeks. He will also have to take part in 20 rehabilitation activity days.

He has an antecedent record which includes a series of offences connected with motorbike riding, as well as drug driving.

