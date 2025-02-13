Northamptonshire Telegraph Court News logo

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Philip Byrne

NFA. Age 35.

On 21/09/24 at Kettering, used towards a person threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him; on 20/11/24 at failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Weekley Wood Justice Centre having been released on bail in criminal proceeding.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 55 hours of unpaid work. Fined £33, to pay £85 costs.

Craig Childress

St James Close, Kettering. Age 42.

On 01/01/25 at Kettering, resisted a police constable in the execution of her duty.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £461, to pay £100 in compensation, costs of £85 and a £184 surcharge.

Trystan Tall

Hawkins Close, Rothwell. Age 21.

On 02/01/25 at Kettering assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of his functions by beating him; had in his possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £230, to pay £50 in compensation £85 costs and a £92 surcharge.

Wayne Dorling

Albion Street, Peterborough. Age 56.

On 17/01/25 at A605 Thrapston, used a Renault Kangoo on a road when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 150 hours of unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Chey-Kenzi Alexander

Grantham Walk, Corby. Age 19.

On 16/06/24 at Spalding Close, Corby, drove Seat Leon Ecomotive when the proportion of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 5.8 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove with no insurance; drove otherwise in accordance with a licence; failed to stop when ordered to do so by a police constable.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 10 rehabilitation activity days, 100 hours of unpaid work, disqualified from driving for 16 months, to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Dale Collins

Golding Crescent, Earls Barton. Age 34.

On 01/02/24 at Wellingborough, damaged property to the value of £660 intending to damage such property.

Plea: Guilty. To pay £660 in compensation and a £107 fine. To pay costs of £85.

Robert Newman

Oak Lane, Kings Cliffe. Age 49.

Between 25/07/24 and 05/09/24 being a person aged 18 or over, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, intentionally attempted to communicate with a person under 16 intending to encourage her to make a communication that was sexual.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 45 rehabilitation activity days, fined £1,000, to pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge, five year sexual harm prevention order imposed.

Tyler Fehres

Wheatley Avenue, Corby. Age 23.

On 15/09/24 at Oakley Road, Corby, drove a silver Ford Fiesta after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £230, to pay £85 costs and a £92 surcharge.

Luke Murray

Laws Lane, Finedon. Age 19.

On 23/03/24 at Kettering had in his possession 16 tablets of MDMA.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85.

Louise Kavanagh

Daisy Croft, Rushden. Age 29.

On 24/08/24 at The Hedges, Rushden, when the proportion of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 4.5ug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £292, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £117.

Douglas Llwellyn

Elm Walk, Higham Ferrers. Age 58.

On 26/09/23 at Higham Ferrers, assaulted a man thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £4,000, fined £1,186, to pay costs of £85 and a £474 surcharge.

Alekseys Nikitins

Carron Close, Corby. Age 40.

On 13/10/24 at Rockingham Road, Corby, drove a Renault Clio after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 124 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Fined £1,000, to pay costs of £325 and a £400 surcharge.