Corby stabbing investigation continues as teen victim remains in hospital

A teenager who was stabbed in Corby remains in hospital today (Monday) as detectives continue their investigation into the shocking incident.

The 17-year-old - who we are not naming - was stabbed in Ripley Walk on the Kingswood estate at about 2.10pm on Friday (September 17).

He was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and today a police spokesman said he remains there in a stable condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene on Friday

The spokesman added that they are yet to make any arrests in connection with the incident.

They said: "We’re continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact us or Crimestoppers."

The boy was found bleeding in an alleyway that runs between two properties.

Armed police officers immediately flooded the area and were seen with police dogs at the rear of a home just a few metres away in Epsom Walk.

The scene on Friday

The incident comes less than four months after Rayon Pennycook died from a single knife wound on the Hazel Leys estate.

Locals told this newspaper they knew the Ripley Walk stabbing victim and that the attack had come after a ‘tense’ summer.

One local mum who only wished to be identified by her first name, Estelle, said: “I fear for my children living here. They shouldn’t have to come home from school to find blood on the floor and the police on the doorstep.

“How can I shield them from this? I feel like crying. That poor boy is in hospital and for what?

The scene on Friday

”It has been tense here for the whole of summer. You feel worried walking past these groups of kids.”

One man who has lived in the street for 30 years, said: “There are police with guns standing here on the street on a Friday afternoon.