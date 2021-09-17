Boy, 17, stabbed in Corby
Armed police are at the scene
A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed on Corby's Kingswood estate this afternoon (Friday).
Police were called after the incident in an alleyway in Ripley Walk at about 2.10pm.
Six police vehicles, a council van, an ambulance and an ambulance car are all at the scene this afternoon.
The victim has been taken to hospital with parts of Ripley Walk cordoned off.
Armed police and police dogs have also been spotted at a back garden in nearby Epsom Walk.
One local man said he had seen the teen being taken in the air ambulance, which landed on a small patch of grass between Ripley Walk and Alberta Close.
A police spokesman said: “The victim, a 17-year-old boy, has been taken to hospital and enquiries are continuing at a fast pace to locate the suspects.
“Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, regarding incident 277 of September 17.
"Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”