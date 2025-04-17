Anti-social behaviour, motorcycle nuisance and drug dealing in Corby - police update on tackling local priorities over past six months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anti-social behaviour, traffic offences and drug dealing have been top of the list for Corby cops in recent months.

Between November 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025, the three local priorities set for the areas covered by the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team were anti-social behaviour and motorcycle nuisance, road safety and traffic offences, and drug dealing and misuse.

These priorities have been the focus of much of the neighbourhood team’s work over the past six months, working in partnership with the local authority, parish and town councils, housing agencies and other partners.

Police have now given an update on some of the work they have been doing to tackle them:

Police in Corby have given an update on the local priorities for the past six months

Anti-social behaviour (ASB) and motorcycle nuisance

- A dedicated officer has been assigned to Operation Pacify, an initiative to tackle the anti-social riding of motorcycles

- 20 Op Pacify-related investigations have taken place, with several arrests made

- Two stolen motorbikes have been recovered

- Neighbourhood officers have responded to 39 calls for service in relation to ASB motorcycle nuisance and have investigated where appropriate. Officers have also held Beat Bus surgeries focusing on this issue, with more to come in the future

- A person arrested and charged with an offence relating to motorcycle nuisance and drug misuse was given a custodial sentence

- Monthly partnership meetings continue to take place with town centre staff, town centre management and the retail crime team to manage ASB in the town

- Officers executed three warrants on an address and continue to develop intelligence around ASB

- Numerous arrests made for ASB offences committed in Corby town centre, and convictions for ASB offences have resulted in nearly £2,000 compensation

- Hotspot patrols under Operation Reassure are now underway, with providing additional proactive patrols in know ASB hotspot areas

Road safety and traffic offences

- Speed enforcement operations have taken place in Cottingham, Rockingham and Priors Hall

- School parking patrols across the area have been completed to ensure road safety and road safety awareness activities have been delivered to local schools

Drug dealing and drug misuse

- A dedicated PCSO for the Kingswood estate has been introduced

- The designated schools’ officer has given regular talks in regard to knife crime, gangs and county lines

- Several arrests have been made and the disruption of key nominals linked to the supply of Class A drugs is currently under investigation

- Several drugs warrants have been carried out

- Neighbourhood officers have attended multi-agency days which include collaborative work with partners – such as NGAGE, who specialise in supporting young people vulnerable to drug harm

Current priorities

Over the next six months from April to September 2025, the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to focus on these areas.

This is based on local crime figures, discussion with local authority and other partners, and feedback from the community through their regular local priorities survey:

- Drug dealing and misuse

- Road safety

- Burglary

About local policing priorities

Neighbourhood policing teams across Northamptonshire work with their communities and local partners to identify and agree the policing priorities for the local area so they can focus on the crime and anti-social behaviour issues that matter most to local people.

These priorities are set twice a year and are based on local crime statistics, information from partner agencies and feedback from the community.

This information from local people is gathered through a regular local priorities survey where they have the opportunity to tell us about the issues that concern them most in their neighbourhood.

Get involved

Regular feedback from local residents and businesses is really important and those who complete the local priorities survey help the neighbourhood teams better understand what the issues are for local people.

Residents are urged to share their feedback every few months so the police can be sure they have your current views.

For more information about neighbourhood policing and your local policing team, visit northants.police.uk/neighbourhoods.

You can also get regular updates from your neighbourhood officers by signing up to the Northamptonshire Talking email messaging service.