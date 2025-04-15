27 vehicles stopped during special traffic operation in Corby to address road safety concerns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers were stopped as part of a special traffic operation in Corby organised by the town’s neighbourhood policing team in response to community concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team were joined by colleagues from Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (VOSA) as they carried out the roadside checks in Lloyds Road, near to the Old Village.

Between 12pm and 4pm on Thursday, March 27 , a total of 27 vehicles were stopped by officers, which resulted in a flat-bed LGV being seized for having no insurance, while two people were issued with fixed penalty notices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another van was issued with a VOSA immediate prohibition notice for several defects – including defective safety systems for the driver - which meant it was too dangerous to drive on the road.

Drivers were stopped as part of a special traffic operation in Corby last month (Thursday, March 27) organised by the town’s neighbourhood policing team in response to community concerns

PC Callum Crabb of Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We all have a responsibility to use our roads safely and legally and one of the most basic, but essential, ways to do this is to ensure both you and your vehicle are fit for the road.

“Road safety is always one of the top three concerns raised by people living in Corby, and this operation was set up to address some of the issues and make sure those using our roads do so both responsibility and legally.”

Tragically in 2023, after being involved in a road collision in Northamptonshire, 31 people never returned home safely to their loved ones and 243 required urgent medical assistance for serious and life-changing injuries.

Anyone with information about road safety concerns or any vehicle crime can report it online at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline or call Northamptonshire Police on 101.