27 vehicles stopped during special traffic operation in Corby to address road safety concerns
Members of the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team were joined by colleagues from Vehicle and Operator Services Agency (VOSA) as they carried out the roadside checks in Lloyds Road, near to the Old Village.
Between 12pm and 4pm on Thursday, March 27 , a total of 27 vehicles were stopped by officers, which resulted in a flat-bed LGV being seized for having no insurance, while two people were issued with fixed penalty notices.
Another van was issued with a VOSA immediate prohibition notice for several defects – including defective safety systems for the driver - which meant it was too dangerous to drive on the road.
PC Callum Crabb of Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We all have a responsibility to use our roads safely and legally and one of the most basic, but essential, ways to do this is to ensure both you and your vehicle are fit for the road.
“Road safety is always one of the top three concerns raised by people living in Corby, and this operation was set up to address some of the issues and make sure those using our roads do so both responsibility and legally.”
Tragically in 2023, after being involved in a road collision in Northamptonshire, 31 people never returned home safely to their loved ones and 243 required urgent medical assistance for serious and life-changing injuries.
Anyone with information about road safety concerns or any vehicle crime can report it online at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline or call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
