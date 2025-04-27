Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who has been committing crimes since he was a teenager is in prison once again after admitting even more offences.

Andru-Jay Burgess has been before the courts on multiple occasions, most notably for illegally driving motorbikes in the area around his home in Culross Walk on the Kingswood Estate.

Back in 2024 police said that Burgess, 25, believed himself to be ‘above the law’ after he was jailed again.

He was only recently released from prison after his last incarceration for ignoring his driving ban on several occasions.

Andru-Jay Burgess from Corby's Kingswood estate has once again been jailed. Image: NW

Burgess, who is a member of a Corby-based family based who have a track record of serious criminality, is now in prison again after appearing at Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

He committed his latest crimes while living at a post-release bail hostel in Northampton.

The court heard that, on January 17, he was caught in Corby in possession of cannabis following a search. He admitted possession of a class-B drug.

Then on January 23 he was in Franklin Fields, Corby, with a plank of wood that he used to threaten a man before he assaulted him. In court, he admitted threatening a person with an offensive weapon and assault.

And on January 24 he sent a message to a woman that said her and her family ‘are going to get it’. He pleaded guilty to sending a message that conveyed a threat of serious harm.

Finally, on January 28 Burgess shared an intimate photograph of a woman without her permission. At his court hearing he admitted the charge which falls under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.

Two counts of salking, two counts of driving while disqualified and one of taking a car without the consent of the owner were discontinued.

Burgess was jailed for 44 weeks after magistrates heard he had ‘’expressed no willingness to comply with community orders.’ A two-year restraining order was also imposed.