A Corby man who was given another shot by a judge has been found drug dealing again.

Back in August last year, Judge William Harbage KC gave Tyler Tierney a suspended sentence after he was found to be part of a class-A drug dealing gang along with notorious Alexi Da’Costa and Tyrone James.

He was spotted in a car with the men before police smashed down the doors of a trap house they had been using, with Tierney caught red-handed.

Tierney, told the court he’d only been drug dealing to feed his own habit and to try to take the pressure of his brother, who he said had been lured into drug dealing by the men.

Tyler Tierney from Corby is now behind bars after dealing drugs again. Image: NW

He was given a two-year suspended prison sentence and warned by Judge Harbage to change his ways.

But just five months later he was again caught in possession of heroin and cocaine. He was back at Northampton Crown Court to be sentenced earlier this month.

The court heard that Tierney, of Waver Close, was found with the drugs on January 9. He had also been previously arrested on December 13, 2024, in Corby with a knife.

He was also in breach of his suspended sentence.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane gave Tierney a 21 month prison sentence and ordered the forfeiture of the drugs and knife.