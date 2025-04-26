Corby drug dealing duo imprisoned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pair of drug dealers found in a Kingswood estate home with a cache of drugs have been jailed.

Connor Burgess and Darnell Osinloye were caught after a police raid at the Burgess family home in Culross Walk.

Burgess and Osinloye, both 24, had nearly 73g of cocaine and nine grammes of heroin, as well as a quantity of cannabis, when they were caught in September last year.

Burgess, of Bennett Road, Corby, admitted possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, and Osinloye, most recently of Lime Road, Kettering, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin.

Connor Burgess (left) and Darnell Osinloye (right) have been jailed for dealing drugs in Corby. Image: NW

They were before His Honour Rupert Mayo earlier this month for sentence, and both were given two years and ten months in prison.

Burgess has multiple previous convictions for driving offences in Corby including a speeding offence in Dunedin Road.

Osinloye has previously twice been convicted of knife possession and served a six month sentence in 2023. He was in breach of the terms of his release when he was again arrested in Corby for the drugs offences.