Left, Alexi Da'Costa and Tyrone James with the cash they earned from drug dealing. Right, Tyrone James holding a gun in a photo found on his phone. Image: National World/ Northants Police

Two best pals who ran county lines in Corby together then fell out after one of them stabbed the other posed for photos with guns and bundles of cash.

A court heard yesterday how Alexi Da’Costa and Tyrone James posed for the photos to show off the ‘trappings of drug dealing’ that they both enjoyed.

Text messages found on Da’Costa’s phone also showed him actively recruiting others to join his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men had been best mates, each running their own crack cocaine and heroin county line, until they fell our and Alexi Da’Costa, of Lowry Close, stabbed Tyrone James, of Pascal Close, resulting in him fleeing to Birmingham.

Left, weapons used by the gang laid out on a mattress. Right, Tyrone James with the cash made by the gang. Image: National World / Northamptonshire Police

In court, the pair both blamed each other for their crimes.

Now police have revealed disturbing images showing the men with firearms and cash, found on their phones after their arrests.

The youngsters happily posed with the money they made from exploiting others in the town.

Tyrome James (left and Alexi Da'Costa (right) were the bosses of a drugs gang in Corby. Image : Northants Police / National World

Messages found on phones linked to the Rocky and Mitch lines, run by the pair, included a text from Da’Costa saying: “I got to make a profit. I ain’t trapping for nothing” and “I’m making mad bread.”

There was also a recruitment message sent out saying: “You want to trap? Who for? Me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both were ‘third-strikers’, having been sentenced twice before for dealing class-A drugs. Each had received suspended sentences for their previous crimes but both went straight back to dealing during the period of the suspension.

In court, His Honour Judge William Harbage KC described drug dealing as ‘evil’ and said that, when giving evidence at trial Da’Costa had been keen to not be seen as a ‘snitch’.

"You clearly had an expectation of significant financial gain,” he said.

Letters written by relatives had described Da’Costa’s most recent offending as an ‘aberration’ but Judge Harbage said: “It was not an aberration. It was a pattern of offending which you have been engaged in for at least four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You were described as vulnerable but you are not quite so vulnerable as you make out.

“At trial, you interrupted the prosecution to make your point in cross examination.

"You’re not as suggestable as you are made out to be.

"There were obviously others above you in the chain and some pressure but you were not compelled to do what you did. You enjoyed the money you made and you had plenty of opportunity to stop if you wished to do so.”

Neighbours today told this newspaper how the men brought trouble to the quiet, suburban streets they lived in. A man living close to where Da’Costa lived said: “They were in and out at all hours with different people visiting, none of them desirable. This is a nice street and people pay good money to live here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was arrested several times and you often saw the police driving by. It’s awful to think of what was going on in that house. We don’t want our kids around drugs.”

Da’Costa, 24, was given seven years in prison and James, 23, was given five years and four months for conspiracy to supply class-A drugs.

Their co-defendants Billy Hynds, Stephen Donnelly and Tyler Tierney were all given suspended sentences.