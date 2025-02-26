Cameron Falkingham-Smith has been given extra time for attacking a female prison officer at HMP Five Wells. Image: Gwent Police / HMP Five Wells

A man jailed for dealing cannabis in Wales has been given extra prison time after he launched an assault on an officer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron Falkingham-Smith, previously of Llanrumney, Cardiff, was an inmate at HMP Five Wells when he attacked an officer.

The 23-year-old appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court earlier this month to plead guilty to one count of actual bodily harm. A more serious charge of grievous bodily harm was dropped after the guilty plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack came on October 30, 2023, at the Wellingborough prison. The court was told the victim was a female officer.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the attack during the court appearance on February 12 this year and was given an extra 11 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the officer.

Falkingham-Smith was at Five Wells serving a prison sentence for dealing cannabis. Local news website Wales Online reported last year that he had thrown a black bin bag containing a large amount of cannabis from a BMW during a police pursuit in Newport.

That court was also told that he had 27 previous convictions including for being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a month before Falkingham-Smith’s attack, fellow inmate Matthew Greasley was involved in another assault on an officer at the troubled prison.

There have been three deaths at the prison in recent months including one that is being treated as murder.

Two female prison officers have also been before the courts after starting relationships with prisoners.

Falkingham-Smith has since been moved to HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes.