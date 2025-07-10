Corby paedophile admits being drug dealer

A man who once stood trial for killing a father-of-three in Corby, and who was later unmasked as a predatory paedophile last year, has now been before the courts again to admit drug dealing.

Northampton Crown Court heard about the unenviable record of Liam Paul McKinnon, formerly of Ashley Avenue but now of HMP Prison Oakwood in Wolverhampton, when he appeared before a judge to admit yet another serious crime.

When he was just a teenager, the now 39-year-old was alleged to have been involved in an attack on John Moir, a dad-of-three, as he left The Village Inn in Corby. McKinnon was later cleared by a court of manslaughter.

But in 2014 he robbed a bike shop before trying to evade justice by not turning up for court for four years. He was eventually convicted by a jury in 2018.

Paedophile, robber and drug dealer Liam Paul McKinnon, from Corby. Image: NW

Then in 2024 he was found in possession of a large machete, a hunting knife and an imitation firearm in Everest Lane.

And last summer, in a sting operation, he was caught attempting to trade sick images of children online.

In a conversation with a person who he thought was another pervert, he expressed an interest in swapping images of youngsters. But the other person was a police officer, and McKinnon was charged with making indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children, taking indecent images of children and voyeurism.

He was aggressive toward police in interview and threatened them with threats of violence if they didn’t stop reading out the transcript of his online conversation.

For those crimes, he was given two years and three months in prison.

But before he was jailed, he was caught out dealing class-A drugs and was before the same court last week for sentence. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine in Corby on January 15 last year.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane gave him two more years in prison, but it will be served concurrently to the sentence he is already serving, meaning he will spend no more time in prison. He was also ordered to forfeit £370 in cash found on him by police.

