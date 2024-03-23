Corby man Liam McKinnon jailed after ‘firearm’ incident in Everest Lane

McKinnon was charged following the incident in Everest Lane. Image: Google

A man caught with an imitation firearm in Corby has been jailed.

Liam McKinnon was found to be in possession of a black pellet gun during an incident in Everest Lane, Corby, on January 15 this year.

McKinnon, of no fixed abode, also had a large machete and a hunting knife.

He appeared at Northampton Crown Court for sentencing earlier this week after pleading guilty to four separate charges.

The court was told that during the same incident he was caught riding a Vespa with no insurance.

Given the ‘unprovoked and serious’ nature of the incident, Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking said the only appropriate punishment was a prison sentence.

He was given a six month jail term and the court also ordered the destruction of the weapons.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.