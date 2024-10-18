Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pervert from Corby who tried to trade sick images of children on the internet has been jailed.

Liam Paul McKinnon, of Ashley Avenue, Corby, was jailed for sharing, making and taking indecent images of children and voyeurism.

In July this year, McKinnon, used an online file-sharing platform to engage with who he believed was an adult with a sexual interest in children.

During the conversation, he sent the other person an indecent video of a child that he’d obtained online as well as indecent photographs of children that he had taken himself.

Liam McKinnon /Northants Police

The 38-year-old expressed an interest in trading images during the chat and also stated that he had considered contact offending, however at the present time felt it was ‘too risky’.

What he didn’t know however, was that the adult he was talking to was actually a police officer.

McKinnon was arrested in Corby on July 18 and later charged with making indecent images of children, distributing indecent images of children, taking indecent images of children and voyeurism.

During his police interview, he became extremely volatile, making threats of violence towards officers if they didn’t stop reading out the transcript of his online conversation, and ending the interview early.

Lead investigator, Detective Constable Abi Jones from Northamptonshire Police’s Online Child Abuse Investigation Unit (OCAIU), said: “I am pleased to see Liam McKinnon sent to prison and I hope it provides the people affected by his crimes with some closure, though no sentence could truly make up for how violated they will have felt having these photos taken of them.

“He has shown himself to be a predatory, dangerous and opportunistic offender, and shown real intent to sexually abuse young children. He is thankfully now behind bars and I hope that news reassures the public.

“All of us in the OCAIU are passionate about protecting children and we will use every available means in order to do that. We don’t just wait for the offenders to come to us, we proactively look for them as we have done here and we will continue working hard to ensure more people like Liam McKinnon are brought to justice.”

Earlier this year, McKinnon, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for possessing a large machete, a hunting knife and an imitation firearm.

He has previous form for robbery from a Corby bike shop. In 2005 he was cleared of the unlawful killing of John Moir who was punched by McKinnon after leaving The Village Inn in Corby.

After pleading guilty to all of the offences at Northampton Crown Court on August 30, he returned to the same court last week (October 11) where he was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.