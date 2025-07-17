Corby man was harassing woman while he was on trial for kidnap

A Corby drug dealer who was cleared of kidnap at a crown court trial was harassing a female victim while during his case.

Jordan Macinnes, who brazenly filmed himself in the dock during the trial at Northampton Crown Court, was harassing a woman as the case drew to a close.

When he was sentenced, the judge was told he had been filming himself and his mates in the dock and posting the videos on Snapchat and Facebook. Filming in court is illegal.

Jordan Macinnes from Corby has been given extra jail time for harassing a woman and beating her. Image: NW / Jordan Macinnes FB

But police were also investigating Macinnes for an assault of a woman and for harassing her during the trial.

And the 32-year-old, of Stephenson Way, was back in court earlier this month to plead guilty to two offences.

Magistrates heard that Macinnes assaulted the woman on February 2 this year, and then from March 26 to April 10, harassed her by sending cards to her home address, phoning her and messaging her.

He admitted assault by beating and harassment and was given an extra 12 weeks on his jail term. A restraining order was also imposed that prevents Macinnes from contacting his victim directly, indirectly, via a third party or electronically, including all social media and messaging platforms for two years. He is also banned from attending any address where he believes she is living.

A more serious charge of stalking was dropped.

During the time was harassing her, he was also posting multiple messages on his Facebook page targeted at women in general, including one that said: “Don't let her socials fool you, I do exist and I’ll smile in a mugshot over her.”

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC said that he expected police to deal with the alleged contempt of court from when Macinnes took pictures in the dock, but no charges have yet been laid.