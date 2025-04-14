Corby and Boston kidnap plot accused found not guilty after long-running Northampton Crown Court trial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A jury has found six men not guilty of being involved in a kidnap plot.

The men, from Corby and Boston, Lincolnshire, were cleared of being involved in a bid to kidnap a victim in Rugby between 30 October and 2 November, 2023. The alleged kidnap was borne out of drug dealing. The victim said he had been taken to a number of farm-based locations against his will.

If they had been found guilty, the men could have faced life in prison.

The Northampton Crown Court trial had been estimated to last about four weeks but in the end, ran from February 10 to last Friday (April 11) when the jury returned unanimous not guilty verdicts following a day of deliberations, after which some of the defendants hugged and shook hands.

Jordan Macinnes and Karl Williams will return to court next month to be sentenced for supplying class-A drugs. Image: FB / NW / Northants Police

The defendants and their related charges were:

- Karl Williams, 29, of Fotheringhay Road, Corby – conspiracy to kidnap

- Tony James, 34, of Oakley Road, Corby – conspiracy to kidnap

- Jordan Macinnes, 32, of Stephenson Way, Corby – consiracy to kidnap

- Jake Clover, Fenhouses Drove, Swineshead, Boston – conspiracy to kidnap

- Colin Scott, 49, of the Dennis Estate, Boston, Lincolnshire – assisting an offender

- Nathan Scott, 20, of Fenhouses Drove, Swineshead, Boston – assisting an offender

The Scotts, Clover, James and Macinnes were freed by His Honour Judge David Herbert KC. The judge praised the diligent work of the barristers who had taken part in the trial, saying he had had the ‘best seat in the house’.

However, on the day of trial, Williams and Macinnes had admitted that they were both part of a drug supply group, with Williams telling the court that he would shift ‘a kilo every couple of months and ten kilos in a good month’.

Both pleaded guilty to supplying class-A drugs between April 2023 and January 2024, and Williams also admitted using criminal property (cash).

They will return to Northampton Crown Court for sentence at the end of May. Williams was remanded in custody and as he was taken down he held his fists above his head and shouted to the Northants Telegraph reporter to ask her to use a more flattering photo of him in the story.

Macinnes was bailed.

Williams has a criminal history including a violent assault on a woman.