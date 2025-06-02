Corby man who dealt ‘vast’ amounts of cocaine rented Lamborghini and boasted on Insta about dining in fancy London restaurants

A Class-A drug dealer who lived a lavish lifestyle made up to £15,000 a month in profit selling cocaine to users in Corby.

Karl Williams, aided by his childhood pal Jordan Macinnes, was well aware he was under suspicion of drug dealing after cops raided several connected properties and vehicles over a period of months.

But a court heard how he ‘doubled his efforts’ on his cocaine business, renting a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder costing thousands every week, and dining out in a range of London eateries, spending huge amounts on meals and then boasting about it on his social media channels.

The court heard that while Maciness had taken on a role in Williams’s organisation, the only financial benefit he’d received had apparently been a single trip to a Toby Carvery – to sniggers from his supporters in the public gallery, in which was seated another Corby drug dealer pal.

Karl Williams, of Corby, hired a Lamborghini while living a 'lavish lifestyle', after dealing 'vast amounts' of cocaine, a court has heard. Image: NW / FB / Northants Police

‘Ten kilos a week on a good week’

Williams, of Fotheringhay Road, Corby, and Macinnnes were cleared of a kidnap plot last month following a 26-day trial.

But during that trial, the jury heard that they were involved in pushing large quantities of cocaine around Corby. While giving evidence, Williams accidentally admitted to dealing ‘10kg on a good week’ before correcting himself several times to eventually claim he could sell more like ½ a kilo every two to three months.

Prosecuting, Arthur Kendrick, said of Williams: “He realised he’d been a little bit too candid.”

Childhood pals Karl Williams (left) and Jordan Macinnes (right) dealt cocaine across Corby. Image: NW/ Northants Police

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC outlined the staggering scale of the drug dealing operation that likely took place over a 14 month period between November 2022 and January 2024.

"You told me in your evidence that you were a significant cocaine dealer responsible for supplying ‘vast’ amounts of class-A drugs,” he said.

"On a good month you’d make £15,000 in profit.”

“You used Jordan Macinnes to do drug dealing work for you.

Jordan Maciness posted a string of photos and videos on Facebook and Snapchat that were filmed inside the court house. This is the only one that can be shown because it was taken outside the court. Image: Jordan Maciness / FB

"You hired a Lamborghini for several thousands pounds a week. You made weekly trips to expensive restaurants in London where the bills exceeded £1,000.

"You purchased designer clothing and expensive watches.

"1.2kg of cocaine was seized by police along with £62,000 in nine different seizures that related to your operation.

“Your Instagram showed you in possession of tens of thousands of pounds in cash. I’m quite satisfied you’re a successful drug dealer of a significant calibre.”

‘You simply doubled your efforts’

He said that multiple police seizures hadn’t deterred Williams.

"You simply doubled your efforts to up the profits reeling in to keep up the lavish lifestyle you’d come to enjoy,” said Judge Herbert.

Addressing Macinnes, of Stephenson Way, Corby, he said that he had claimed his role in the operation was simply down to the pair’s friendship. But Judge Herbert said Maciness’s culpability was ‘higher than he cared to admit’.

"I’m satisfied you sold drugs on repeated occasions,” said Judge Herbert, adding that this was supported by evidence in texts to sent to Tony James – who was acquitted of the charges against him – saying that the pair were ‘trusted’ by Williams.

Maciness was found to have 81 wraps of cocaine in a vehicle he had access to.

‘This wasn’t to do with money’

The pair were back at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (May 30) to face sentencing for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Williams, 29, also admitted being in possession of criminal property.

Williams’s barrister Giles Cockings KC said his client denied the amounts involved. “How one would shift 10kg of drugs to the good burghers of Corby in a week escapes me. He concedes he was a significant dealer in the Corby area.

"This wasn’t to do with money. It was to do with his life in care.”

He told the court that Williams had two young daughters, although he has previous convictions for drug dealing and a serious domestic assault. He has also been acquitted of two separate kidnaps.

‘He was taken to a Toby Carvery on one occasion’

For Macinnes, advocate Dan Green said that his client had ADHD and had a cocaine addiction, which was worsened by the access he had to the drug while he was involved in dealing.

Mr Green said that Macinnes, 32, had been paid for his part in the operation in drugs.

"There isn’t any expectation of financial advantage for Mr Maciness,” he said.

"And the crown haven’t shown him having any financial benefit.

"This defendant hasn’t been going to fancy restaurants. At the height of it he was taken to a Toby Carvery on one occasion.”

Sentencing Williams to 14 years in prison, and Macinnes to four years, Judge Herbert said: “Class-A drugs cause misery, addiction and an increase in crime. Both men will serve half of their sentences before they are released on licence.”

Contempt of court

At the verdict of last month’s kidnap trial, Jordan Macinnes filmed several videos of himself and his co-defendants from the dock of the court, including one that wished his pal Williams a happy birthday. Another video found on Maciness’s phone showed him allegedly in a car with a man carrying a gun. The videos were later posted on Facebook and Snapchat.

Maciness’s advocate Dan Green said that the videos were filmed ‘during the emotion of the day’ and said his client apologised.

Taking photos and videos in the court house is against the law. Judge Herbert said on Friday that he could not deal with the contempt issue yet, but said he expected the police to prosecute.

Our reporters have seen the videos in question but we are unable to share them, as to do so would be a criminal offence.

- Williams will return to court later in the summer for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act when the crown will attempt to recover some of the property and money he gained through his dealing. The judge will also consider whether to make a Serious Crime Prevention Order.