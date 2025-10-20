Cash machine dragged from Corby Co-op

By Kate Cronin

Published 20th Oct 2025, 08:34 BST
Police are in Occupation Road this morning after an incident overnight.

It’s believed thieves have tried to drag the cash machine out of the Co-op in Occupation Road during an early-morning raid.

The machine’s casing is lying in the road, with a ratchet strap tied to it. There is significant damage to the shop’s roller shutters.

Police are on the scene and are expected to remain there for some time.

Co-op in Corby has significant damage after a suspected ram raid. Image: Submitted
Co-op in Corby has significant damage after a suspected ram raid. Image: Submitted

This is the third such incident targeted at Co-op stores in our area in the past few months

Raunds Co-op was badly damaged on October 7 after a group of up to five men used a forklift to try to steal the ATM there, and on August 30 thieves failed to steal a cash machine at the Co-op in Farm Road.

More follows.

