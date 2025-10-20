Cash machine dragged from Corby Co-op
It’s believed thieves have tried to drag the cash machine out of the Co-op in Occupation Road during an early-morning raid.
The machine’s casing is lying in the road, with a ratchet strap tied to it. There is significant damage to the shop’s roller shutters.
Police are on the scene and are expected to remain there for some time.
This is the third such incident targeted at Co-op stores in our area in the past few months
Raunds Co-op was badly damaged on October 7 after a group of up to five men used a forklift to try to steal the ATM there, and on August 30 thieves failed to steal a cash machine at the Co-op in Farm Road.
More follows.