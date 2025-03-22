Another jail term for man who targeted four more shops in Corby during fortnight-long stealing spree

A thief who spends his time in and out of prison for stealing from shops across Corby is back behind bars.

Philip Leitch, who has been to prison numerous times during the past decade, was jailed for 50 weeks in December after a shoplifting spree in his home town.

After serving half of the sentence, including a portion of it while awaiting sentencing, he walked out of prison and straight back into his old ways.

Leitch, now of Lavender Close, Corby, began his latest campaign of thievery on March 2 when he scooped up laundry products worth £121 from B&M in Queens Square and walked out with them.

On March 7 he targeted Home Bargains in Oasis Retail Park, taking Tigi hair products worth £134.20.

On the same day he was at Tesco Extra in St Mark’s Road, where he pilfered alcohol worth £140.

Then on March 14 he was back at B&M to steal more laundry products to the value of £150.

He was arrested by police on March 18 when he stole £59 of laundry products from Iceland in Corporation Street.

Leitch, 36, was back before Northampton Magistrates on Wednesday (March 19) when he pleaded guilty to five shoplifting charges and was jailed for ten weeks.

He was also told to pay compensation of £545.82 to the shops.

Leitch, formerly of Dumble Close, has been offending for at least the past decade with a shocking record that includes thefts, assaults, criminal damage and harassment.

Police have previously revealed that they believe organised shoplifters in Corby are stealing items in bulk and selling them on to small shops in the town at cheap prices.

