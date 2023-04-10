Philip John Leitch

A Corby man who damaged a beer tap in the Corby Candle during an incident at the popular pub has been jailed.

Phillip John Leitch of Dumble Close is behind bars after magistrates sentenced him to 32 weeks.

The 34-year-old has also been banned from entering the pub in Elizabeth Street until March 2025.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court heard that Leitch damaged a Fosters beer tap during the incident on October 30 last year.

On arrest, he then assaulted a police constable in New Post Office Square. When he was taken back to the Northamptonshire Police custody suite in Kettering, he then assaulted another police officer.

When he was summonsed to court, he missed his first court date.

Leitch was jailed for 32 weeks because of his attack on a public servant while they were carrying out their duties, and was ordered to pay £350 in compensation to the officers.

He also has previous convictions for criminal damage and assault dating back to 2020 when he was given a suspended jail term.

He failed to comply with the conditions of that suspended sentence and was later imprisoned after he failed to stop at the scene of an accident while driving without insurance or a licence. He also received a driving ban of 12 months and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.