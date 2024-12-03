Habitual Corby thief behind bars yet again after another string of offences
Phillip Leitch, 35, of no fixed abode, has been in and out of the criminal justice system for many years, with most of his offences committed in Corby. He has previous convictions dating back at least a decade for multiple thefts, assaults, harassment and criminal damage.
He pleaded guilty to 13 new offences, all brazenly committed within three months this year, before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on November 20. In total he was given 50 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £400 in compensation to his victims.
The offences were:
- June 20, stole a mobile phone from a woman at Dumble Close, Corby.
- August 3, stole items to the value of £40 belonging to Morrisons
- August 8, stole items to the value of £70 belonging to Morrisons
- September 4, stole meat to the value of £87 belonging to Tesco
- September 9 stole items to the value of £250 belonging to Morrisons
- September 15, stole items to the value of £78 belonging to Morrisons
- September 18, stole items to the value of £153 belonging to Co-Op
- September 18, stole items to the value of £110 belonging to Morrisons
- September 21, stole items to the value of £72 belonging to Morrisons
- September 24, stole items to the value of £178 belonging to Morrisons
- September 25, common assault against a woman.
- September 25, stole items worth £12.30 belonging to Tesco.
- September 25, stole items to the value of £77.10 belonging to Tesco
Leitch has previously been convicted of criminal damage in the Corby Candle,
In September this year he was given an eight week jail term suspended for 12 months for another theft offence.
In October police told this newspaper that shoplifting offences in Northamptonshire now totalled 550 per month at the launch of a crime-cutting strategy. They said that a hardcore of prolific thieves were stealing large volumes of goods that were then being sold on in other businesses or small shops.