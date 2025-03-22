Another boy in court over Corby town centre violence

Corby Town Centre has suffered at the hands of a group of yobs in recent months. Image: Corporation Street, Corby. NW

Police have charged another child with being involved in the serious disturbances in Corby town centre in recent months.

The town has suffered at the hands of a persistent group of young people who have caused many thousands of pounds of damage, assaulted people and caused anti-social issues for people using the centre.

Police told this newspaper last week about the measures they have put in place to try to stop the issues, which they say are being caused by a large unruly group of teens. They have implemented dispersal orders on several occasions in an attempt to remove large crowds of youngsters from the area.

Now another boy has been before the courts charged with a series of offences.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named because all those appearing in the youth courts have anonymity, was just 15 when several of the offences were committed.

He appeared before magistrates in Wellingborough on Tuesday (March 18) charged with two counts of burglary at Iceland in Corporation Street, said to have taken place on January 7. He’s also accused of two counts of refusing to comply with a dispersal order on Halloween and Christmas day and a common assault in Elizabeth Street in October.

He’s further charged with actual bodily harm against a person on December 23 and possession of cannabis.

The defendant was bailed to appear before magistrates again in May. In the meantime, he is banned from being in the town centre unless he is accompanied by an adult.

A second boy was also in court on Tuesday. He is13 and was charged with threatening behaviour toward a man in Queen’s Square in September; assault by beating on December 12; criminal damage in relation to £350 of damage caused to tables at Bewiched in Queen’s Square on September 12 and arson in relation to £616 of damage caused to an electrical box in Willow Place on October 10. He was further charged with damaging a fence in February this year. He was given a six month youth panel order and told to pay compensation of £1,050.

Another of the defendants, who also cannot be named, was previously given a nine month youth panel order and told to pay compensation of £350 after he caused £14,000 of damage in a terrifying attack at Unified Cards.