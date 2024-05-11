Boy who tragically drowned in incident at Wellingborough Embankment named by police

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 11th May 2024, 15:34 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 15:46 BST
Northamptonshire Police have confirmed that a boy died in an incident at the River Nene in Wellingborough yesterday

Officers have this afternoon (Saturday, May 11) said that the 17-year-old local boy tragically died after he got into difficulty in the water close to the blue bridge over the Nene.

They have named him as Ronalds Abele. Police and the Northants Telegraph had delayed releasing the news of his death to allow all of his family members to be informed.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called just after 1.45pm yesterday (Friday, May 10) following reports that a teenager had got into difficulty while swimming in open water at the Embankment.

Ronalds Abele, who drowned in The Nene in Wellingborough Embankment yesterday. Image: The Abele familyRonalds Abele, who drowned in The Nene in Wellingborough Embankment yesterday. Image: The Abele family
Ronalds Abele, who drowned in The Nene in Wellingborough Embankment yesterday. Image: The Abele family

Firefighters from Rushden and Irthlingborough and a specialist unit from Mereway recovered the boy and he was airlifted to Northampton General Hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced deceased.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This was a tragic incident and Ronalds' family have requested privacy at this very distressing time.”

