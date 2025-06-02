What were the best ales at the Northampton County Beer Festival?
The overall Champion Beer of the Festival was judged to be Egyptian Cream from Nene Valley Brewery; a 4.5% Nitro Milk Stout. The judges said this beer had a lovely balance of sweetness and bitterness in the flavour. Great head retention and a smooth silky mouth feel.
The winning beers (and breweries) from each style of ale were:
Session Bitters - 66 Degrees - Kings Cliffe Brewery
Session Pale 5C - Kings Cliffe Brewery
Premium Pale - Yeller Belly - Potbelly
Premium Bitter - Tailshaker - Great Oakley
Red, Brown, Old Ales - S.O.S. - Potbelly
Session Stouts - Egyptian Cream - Nene Valley
Strong Stouts - Black Fire - Towcester Mill
Speciality Ales - Novellus - Roman Way