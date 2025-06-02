What were the best ales at the Northampton County Beer Festival?

By richard burgham
Contributor
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 11:52 BST

Northants CAMRA held their annual round of judging of the County’s beers at the Northampton County Beer Festival held at Becket’s Park on 30th to 31st May.

The overall Champion Beer of the Festival was judged to be Egyptian Cream from Nene Valley Brewery; a 4.5% Nitro Milk Stout. The judges said this beer had a lovely balance of sweetness and bitterness in the flavour. Great head retention and a smooth silky mouth feel.

The winning beers (and breweries) from each style of ale were:

Session Bitters - 66 Degrees - Kings Cliffe Brewery

The Champion Ale of the Festival - Egyptian Cream a Nitro Milk Stout

Session Pale 5C - Kings Cliffe Brewery

Premium Pale - Yeller Belly - Potbelly

Premium Bitter - Tailshaker - Great Oakley

Red, Brown, Old Ales - S.O.S. - Potbelly

CAMRA Beer judges hard at work to choose the best ales

Session Stouts - Egyptian Cream - Nene Valley

Strong Stouts - Black Fire - Towcester Mill

Speciality Ales - Novellus - Roman Way

