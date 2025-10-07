Francis Jackson Homes start work on new development at Priors Hall Park

Aerial view of Francis Jackson Homes development site

Francis Jackson Homes are pleased to be starting our third development at Priors Hall Park. Located in an exceptional position, overlooking the Monument Field with direct access to the park and its facilities, this parcel will deliver 52 new homes ranging in size from two to five bedrooms. The first houses will be ready for occupation in summer 2026.

Nigel Wakefield, Development Director at Urban&Civic, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Francis Jackson Homes back to Priors Hall Park. This is their third parcel within the development, following the strong success of their previous phases, we’re confident these new homes will prove just as popular. Their return further enhances the choice of high quality homes at Priors Hall Park, which has already established itself as the leading destination for new housing in Corby.”

Francis Jackson Homes are renowned for their exceptional workmanship with high specification materials as standard. Specifications feature energy efficient air source heat pumps, underfloor heating (on ground floors) and EV chargers.

Nick Jackson, Managing Director at Francis Jackson Homes, said:“We’re looking forward to delivering another exceptional parcel at Priors Hall Park. Initial interest has been very encouraging and we are excited to welcome the first residents next summer.”

The housebuilder, established in 1928, is a family owned company specialising in well built traditional and contemporary homes throughout the South Midlands.

Set within 907 acres of parkland, Priors Hall Park is a stunning new community being delivered by master developer Urban&Civic. Already home to key facilities such as Priors Hall Park Primary School, Corby Business Academy, a district centre with nine shops and services, four large play areas and a striking amphitheatre, the development is designed to grow with its community. A new 3FE Primary school will be opening in September 2027.

At completion, Priors Hall Park will include 5,325 homes, two additional primary schools, more sports pitches, formal green spaces and further community infrastructure.

For more information visit francisjacksonhomes.co.uk or contact [email protected]