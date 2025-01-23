Popular chicken shop set to open at Glenvale Park’s new local centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glenvale Park’s new local centre continues to grow with the addition of Wingers, a popular UK chicken brand set to open its fifteenth UK store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Wingers store will open its doors on Monday 27th January at 12pm, offering an exciting new dining option for residents and visitors. Customers can look forward to a range of tasty treats, with everything from Signature Buttermilk Wings to Honey & Belgian Waffle Shakes on its menu.

Alongside Wingers, the new local centre offers a growing range of amenities, featuring the recently opened Co-op and Bewiched Coffee drive-thru, as well as a new Urban Gym which is set to open this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital Ltd, Managing Partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome another vibrant company to Glenvale Park’s local centre and bring the community together with an exciting new amenity offering.”

Glenvale Park's new local centre

Trupesh Gajjar, Franchise Owner of Wingers Wellingborough, commented: “We’re excited to announce the opening of Wingers Wellingborough and look forward to being part of Glenvale Park’s new local centre.

“It's not just about the amazing flavours we create, it's about bringing opportunities to our local community.”

Wingers Wellingborough will be located at Unit 1A, 8 Cheyne Avenue, Glenvale Park, Wellingborough, NN8 6DH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as providing high-quality homes, Glenvale Park is committed to giving back to the community of Wellingborough through both community engagement and a social value programme.

For more information on the development, please visit glenvalepark.co.uk

For more information on Wingers, please visit https://www.wingers.uk.net/