New management sought for prominent Northampton pub after last agreement fell through

Wedgwood is still closed off by scaffolding. Photo taken: July 26, 2021.

A prominent Northampton town centre pub is once again in need of new management after the last agreement fell through.

Wedgwood in Abington Street has remained closed since the first lockdown was implemented in March last year, when it was being run on a ‘temporary management agreement’, while a new licensee was sought.

A month later, the owners of popular Kettering venue - The Old Market Inn - announced that they would be expanding their business and taking over Wedgwood and that renovation works had already begun.

Their new venture was supposed to open on October 30 with bottomless brunch, cocktails, tipsy afternoon teas and more.

There were delays and the reopening was put back to June this year.

However, the reopening never materialised and the premises owners are now looking for a new lessee, once again.

A spokeswoman for Stars Pubs and Bars said: “We are keen to reopen Wedgwood, Northampton as soon as possible, but we need to identify a suitable person to lease it to.

“The pub is a great business venture and anyone interested in running it should contact our recruitment team on 08085 949596.”

The management who were due to reopen Wedgwood have been contacted for a comment, but did not respond by time of writing.

When new management is found, the pub will have changed hands four times in just three years.

Back when the pub was marketed last year, the owner’s website described it as ‘a unique venue with three separate bar areas’ with an estimated annual turnover of more than £700,000.

The owners also believe that it has the opportunity to become ‘a destination cocktail bar’ by utilising the rooftop as a ‘chilled out zone for casual drinking, dancing and socialising’.