Silverstone announces 2021 'Lap of Lights' Christmas experience.

Silverstone has announced the launch of their 2021 Christmas experience 'Lap of Lights', which is promised to be "bigger and better" than last year's sell-out event, Lap Land.

The festive event will open on December 1 2021 and run through to 3 January 2022, closing only on Christmas Day. Visitors will have the opportunity to drive the iconic 3.2 mile Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit in darkness as they experience a spectacular light and laser show following Santa's journey around the world.

At the drop of the chequered flag, visitors will find themselves at the Silverstone Wing where they can continue the festive run by visiting the winter themed Lodge or skating on an illuminated ice rink.

Silverstone managing director, Stuart Pringle said: “Following last year’s event, which overcame the challenges of Covid to run continuously for 24 nights over the festive period, we carried out extensive research amongst our 200,000 visitors to understand how we could further enhance the product for 2021.

"The result is not only a longer and brighter lap but also an alpine style Winter Lodge situated in the Silverstone Wing and an Ice Trak which gives visitors the unique opportunity to don a pair of skates and glide through the Formula 1 pit lane.”

The self-drive lap will feature over 440 laser beams and 400,000 festive lights and visitors will be able to leave their cars after the festive drive to visit the Silverstone Wing, which will be transformed into an atmospheric alpine lodge and features the first ever skating rink to appear at the world famous motor racing circuit.

The Lodge will be open to all ticket holders and features festive, après fun; where all ages can warm up, refuel and relax while DJ Santa entertains from his decks. With activities such as axe throwing, curling and live music as well as a children’s cinema and sweetie bar – there is something for every age to enjoy.

The vibe in the lodge will adapt to its audience with a family relevant atmosphere in the day moving to more of a party feel as the evening progresses.