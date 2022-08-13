Win tickets to party the night away at Wicksteed Park's Centenary Ball

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wicksteed Park is holding a centenary ball

A grand ball to celebrate the centenary of Wicksteed Park is to go-ahead 12 months later than planned, after organisers vowed it would not become a victim of Covid lockdown.

To mark the event, we’ve got two pairs of tickets worth almost £100 a pair up for grabs and are giving you the chance to win a night out at this luxurious and stylish event.

The centenary ball was originally due to be held last year, as part of celebrations to mark 100 years since the park was opened in 1921, by Charles Wicksteed, but had to be postponed due to Covid.

Wicksteed Park's pavilion set for dining in the 1950s

Now it will go-ahead in the park’s Edwardian pavilion ballroom on Saturday September 10, with food, drink and entertainment to celebrate the Roaring 20s and an era of glamour and decadence.

Megan Wright, Wicksteed Park’s head of sales and marketing, said: “Charles Wicksteed fulfilled his dream of creating a free to enter public park, encouraging families to enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle and if he was alive today he would have been determined to overcome the difficulties created by Covid.

“We wanted to mark the centenary of the park with a not-to-be-missed grand ball and, despite having to postpone it due to the pandemic, we were committed to ensuring it would still go-ahead, even if it is a year late.

“The pavilion is a superb and elegant setting for what we believe will be an amazing event and a fitting tribute to Charles Wicksteed and the centenary of the wonderful park he created.”

The main tea toom in Wicksteed Park's pavilion in 1940

People attending the evening of celebration will be able to enjoy 1920s cocktails, followed by a three-course 1920s-inspired meal created exclusively for the event by the park’s executive chef.

A vintage band will then strike up, allowing people to dance the night away, alongside professional Flapper dancers.

The park has also announced plans for a Centenary Regatta, also postponed from last year, a free event on Saturday August 20, where you can enjoy activities on the lake, a traditional village fete, children’s entertainment and fantastic live music.

