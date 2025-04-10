Reena wins DAISY Leader Award for her compassionate leadership

Reena with her award and team

A ward manager at Kettering General Hospital has won a DAISY Leader Award for the inspirational and compassionate way she has engaged with her team and helped them work together.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reena Kumari works in the Ear, Nose and Throat outpatient department and was nominated for the leadership award by a colleague who wrote:

“I would like to nominate Reena because she treats everyone with respect and integrity, is highly motivated, and drives our team with a positive attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is very compassionate and acts as an advocate for all staff. She listens and can be a voice if necessary.

Reena is presented with her award by Director of Nursing Robin Binks

“What is really refreshing about this particular ward manager is that she always finds the time no matter how busy - to ask how everything is and how can she help if busy in clinic etc.

“She has organised a picnic networking afternoon which has also been nice as it bridges both hospitals together. This is something that nobody has ever done before- ENT is a huge team and most of the staff in KGH have not met colleagues in NGH- so this is also a very important factor that she has thought of. “

Reena received a special DAISY Nurse Leader certificate, a specially designed DAISY recognition pin and a unique Healer’s Touch sculpture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KGH Director of Nursing Robin Binks said: “Reena has demonstrated all the qualities we are looking for in our leaders and she deserves the international recognition a DAISY Leader award receives.

“She has worked closely with her team and made changes that have helped her team and department to grow and improve the care they deliver and to better support each other.

Nurse Leaders Honorees and their stories of compassionate leadership are also registered with The DAISY Foundation and shared on the DAISY website

To nominate a nurse or midwife for a DAISY Award go to https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-daisy-award-2/