Northampton hearing experts in tune with Royal & Derngate partnership

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton hearing team is proud to be sponsoring the Royal & Derngate Orchestral season this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based at Specsavers Northampton on Abington Street, the hearing experts have teamed up with the leading arts and entertainment venue to support the programme. Beginning on Friday 8 November, the season launches with a Film Music Gala from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra showcasing a host of film favourites for what’s set to be a mesmerising Hollywood soundtrack.

Commenting on the partnership, Specsavers Northampton audiology director, Lucy Michael, says: ‘We are delighted to be sponsoring the Royal & Derngate Orchestral season as part of our ongoing commitment to support our community. It’s an honour to be playing a role in bringing a truly fantastic calendar of events to the people of Northampton and the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As part of the partnership we’re pleased to be able to share an exclusive 15% off with Specsavers Northampton hearing customers for the upcoming Film Music Gala for tickets booked before Thursday 31 Oct. All you need to do is contact us at the store for the offer code and details on how to make the booking,’ continues Lucy.

Lucy and Kellie from Specsavers Northampton hearing with Chris Smith from Royal & Derngate

Running until Saturday 26 July, the calendar of events includes a Valentine’s Gala and a relaxed performance in February and Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony in May, all also with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The season finale will be a performance from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

The hearing service, which launched last year on the back of increased demand for hearing care in the Northampton community and surrounding area, offers help and advice for customers to help find the correct hearing solutions for them.

‘A change in your hearing is natural and something that everyone experiences, especially as we get older. So, if you’ve noticed anything different about your hearing, visit us in store and we’ll do what we can to help restore some of the sounds that you’ve been missing,’ concludes Lucy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the hearing services which are available at the town centre store six days a week, customers can also benefit from the same services at sister sites in Weston Favell every Tuesday and Friday and at the Weedon Road store every Monday and Friday.

The team offer private hearing assessments, along with extensive knowledge and expertise around any hearing queries and concerns as well as guidance on the extensive range of hearing devices and technology available. An ear wax removal service is also available for £60, Monday to Friday.